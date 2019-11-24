Jon Rahm wins DP World Tour Championship

Jon Rahm hit the jackpot with his second DP World Tour Championship in three years, and it brought with it his maiden Race to Dubai honours, crowning him as European Number One on a thrilling final day at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The 25-year-old Rahm shot four-under 68 to reach 19-under 269 and beat Tommy Fleetwood’s strong challenge that saw a final round of 65. Fleetwood was second at 18-under and Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France, who led for a long time in the first three days, was third with a final round of 70. Rory McIlroy shot his second over par round of the week with 73 but still finished fourth at 12-under 276. The final day turned out to be a fight between Rahm, Fleetwood and Lorenzo-Vera and the strong and emotional Spaniard came out on the top.

“I have one more event, the Hero World Challenge next to next week, and where I defend my title,” said Rahm.

Rahm hit a perfect drive up the last but found the sand with his second before putting a sublime bunker shot to four feet and rolling home for a birdie and the Harry Verdun Trophy.

One-stroke triumph

Rahm was tied with Fleetwood heading up the last and it looked as though a play-off was on the cards for just the second time in tournament history before a brilliant up and down from the bunker saw him secure a one-stroke triumph.

Rahm takes home not just the $3-million world record first prize but a $2-million bonus for topping the Race to Dubai Rankings Presented by Rolex, with Fleetwood, Bernd Wiesberger — who led the Rankings coming into the week — Shane Lowry and Mathew Fitzpatrick also taking home bonuses for finishing in the top five.

Robert MacIntyre won the 2019 rookie race as he finished with a 69 to join an illustrious list of Scottish winners, including Sam Torrance, Sandy Lyle and Colin Montgomerie.

“You dream of making birdies on 18 to win a tournament,” said Rahm, who became the first player, since Rory McIlroy in 2015, to win both the DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai in the same season.

“It's really so hard to believe that some of the greatest champions in European golf and Spanish golf haven't been able to accomplish what I have in just three years,” he said. “That's what I can't really put my mind into.

“Sergio (Garcia) has been a great Spanish champion for years, Major winner. Ollie (José María Olazábal), two-time Major Championship winner. Miguel Ángel (Jiménez) has done a great job as well. Alvaro Quiros has won this event.

“So many great players throughout the history of Spain that have had a chance and they didn’t get it done. It’s just hard to put that in perspective to know that since Seve, I’m the next one to get it done. I can put the words but it just doesn't feel like it's true. It's hard to believe.

“Seve wasn't the calmest out there, he had some passion. So did Ollie, they both do and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Fleetwood’s emphatic final round 65 saw him finish runner-up, which also took him up to second.