JSW Steel signs cricketer Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador

PTI | Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

JSW Steel on Wednesday said it had signed cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador.

“JSW Steel...has signed Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador to promote its steel products....for three years,” the company said in a BSE filing.

“We welcome Rishabh Pant to JSW Steel as our partner in growth. We believe that our association with Rishabh will help create greater awareness for our products,” JSW Steel Director (Commercial, Marketing and Corporate Strategy) Jayant Acharya said.

