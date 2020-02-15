Karnataka man might just have broken Usain Bolt’s record

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
As the world braces up for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India may have just discovered its Usain Bolt. Karnataka resident, Srinivasa Gowda, covered a distance of 100 meters in 9.55 seconds during 'Kambala', an annual buffalo race held in Karnataka. The video of Gowda running alongside a pair of buffaloes in a field filled with mud and water, has gone viral on social media platforms.
The villagers claimed that Gowda’s timing was less than that of Usain Bolt, who holds the world record in the 100-meter race at 9.58 seconds, Outlook India reported.
Twitteratis poured their reactions on the micro-blogging site under the #Kambala.
A user tweeted: “Wow! #SrinivasaGowda ran 100 metres in 9.55 seconds at #Kambala (buffalo race)!! That's faster than Usain Bolt (9.58 seconds). Such hidden talent in our country & look at that physique. Surely from all the hard work every day. Very inspiring.”
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also appreciated Gowda and tweeted: “Just one look at his physique & you know this man is capable of extraordinary athletic feats. Now either @KirenRijiju provides him training as a 100m sprinter or we get Kambala to become an Olympic event. Either way, we want a gold medal for Srinivasa!”
People urged the government to train Gowda to represent India in international athletics.
One of the users wrote: Mr Srinivasa Gowda from Moodabidre, Karnataka ran 100m in 9.55 seconds at a #Kambala He was faster than @usainbolt who took 9.58 seconds to create a world record. He needs your support ..he can good athletic representative from India.”
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in Karnataka. Traditionally, it is sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...