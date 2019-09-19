LaLiga 2019/20 season can be viewed on Facebook Watch

Indian football fans can catch LaLiga free of cost, from their mobile devices, TV screens, computer devices on Facebook Watch.

As with each new season, LaLiga Santander welcomes three new teams into the fold for 2019/20 campaign with CA Osasuna, Granada CF and RCD Mallorca.

During an interaction in Hyderabad, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, “Every year, LaLiga gets bigger and better and fans can expect nothing lesser this year. The world’s best football talent will feature in the most exciting line-ups for the next 9 months and fans in India can catch all this action for free on Facebook Watch.”

This season will have a host of new signings with Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Koke. Stars queued up to join Spanish football include Eden Hazard, Frenkie de Jong, Joao Felix, Nabil Fekir and Maxi Gomez.