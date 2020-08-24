Langasque comes from 5 behind to win Wales Open

Romain Langasque stormed to victory at the ISPS Handa Wales Open as he rallied from a five-shot deficit with a brilliant bogey free 65 and won his first European Tour title on a dramatic final day.

The win brought with it a spot on the US Open next month at Winged Foot. The conclusion of the Wales Open also saw the finalising of the Top-10 of the mini Order of Merit on the UK Swing. The top ten golfers not already exempt on that list, including Scotsman Connor Syme and runner up Sami Välimäki of Finland, have now secured their berths at Winged Foot.

Earlier in the week, the two Indians in the field, Shubhankar Sharma and Shiv Kapur missed the cut.

Langasque produced six birdies to surge through a congested leader board and finish at eight under, two shots clear of Finn Sami Välimäki, who carded a 69. English duo David Dixon and Matthew Jordan finished at five under, a shot clear of countrymen Laurie Canter and James Morrison, and Swede Sebastian Soderberg.