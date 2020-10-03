Lifestyle video app Trell and CSK launches new campaign for fans

Homegrown Lifestyle-video app Trell and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced the launch of a new campaign called #CSKMillionStrong, with an aim to bring together millions of enthusiastic fans to share their videos on the app and create a world record.

In a press release, Trell said the participation in the campaign gives an opportunity for fans to meet their favourite CSK team players online (since they can’t meet their cricket idols in-person this year) and a chance to win prizes to the tune of Rs 35 crore.

Recently, Trell was signed up as an associate partner of CSK for the ongoing 2020 season being held in the UAE.

The exclusive association gives Trell and its users digital access to a host of CSK fan-favourite content like match moments, behind the scenes, player stories, player video bytes and other content unseen on the official @ChennaiIpl handle during the IPL-13 edition, the release said.