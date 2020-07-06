Lionel Messi wants to stay with Barca: Club President

FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu announced that captain Lionel Messi will continue to be with the Catalan club. Bartoneu rejected a report which suggested that the Argentine no longer wishes to renew his current contract when it expires next year, according to Reuters.

“Messi has said he will end his working and footballing life at Barca,” Bartomeu told Spanish network Movistar after his side beat Villarreal 4-1 away on Sunday in La Liga.

He added: “I’m not going to explain the details because we are focussed on the competition and we are negotiating with many players, but Messi has explained to us that he wants to stay and so we’re going to enjoy him for much longer.”

One of the most prominent names in the football world, Messi, signed his last contract with Barca in 2017. Earlier, he had confessed that he was not happy with the Club’s hierarchy and remained discontented with its functioning. He wanted to leave in 2021.

The announcement comes after media reports last month suggested that the football player was set to extend his stay at Nou Camp and the Argentine International was ready to pen a contract lasting till 2023.

There are also speculations that Messi would return to his boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, Sportsrush reported.