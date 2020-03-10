Mary Kom books a berth to the Tokyo Olympics 2020

When children can be seen and heard
MC Mary Kom, the six-time world champion on Monday booked a berth at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after reaching the semi-final at Asian/Oceanian Olympic qualifiers at Amman, Jordan on Monday.
“CLASS ACT! @MangteC shows the world how to win a bout as she booked her ticket for the second Olympic Games and stormed into the semis with a classic display of counter boxing against IMagno of (Philippines). She becomes the (7th) (Indian)
to book quota for #Tokyo2020. Congrats Champ.#boxing” the Boxing Federation tweeted from its official account.
The London Olympics bronze medallist will return to the Olympics for a second time for the sport at the Winter Games in Tokyo. to the Games in Tokyo.
Kom, in the quarter-finals, defeated the Irish Magno of the Philippines 5-0 with a unanimous verdict in the 51kg category in Amman to bag her place in the semi-final of the Olympic qualifiers.
Kom is the eighth Indian boxer to book the Tokyo Olympic berths at the Asian qualifiers in Amman after Simranjit Kaur won the 60kg quarter-final in the last Indian bout of the day.
“Quota No 8 @Simranjitboxer pulled off a stunner as she defeated NMonkhor of (Mongolia) to book her first #Olympic Games ticket to #Tokyo2020. Super show by (India) as they equalize best ever representation and still (2) more quotas to earn from the Asian Qualifiers. Way to go Guys.#boxing,” the Boxing Federation further tweeted.
Amit Panghal who won the 52kg category qualified for his maiden Olympic Games as well on Monday by defeating Carlo Paalam of Philippines in a 4-1 split verdict in the quarter-final.
The other Indian boxers who have mad the quota so far with two matches to go are Asian Championships gold medallist Pooja Rani, World Championships bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan, Ashish Kumar and Satish Kumar, India Today reported.
Mary Kom had reached the qualifiers after defeating Nikhat Zareen in the final of the 51kg category Women's Boxing Olympic trials in New Delhi in December.
