Mohammad Amir clears Covid tests, joins Pakistan squad in England

PTI Derby | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

Mohammad Amir

Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad here after clearing two consecutive Covid-19 tests following his arrival in the United Kingdom.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday confirmed that Amir has integrated with rest of the squad after serving his mandatory quarantine period, during which he tested negative twice.

“Amir left for England from Lahore on July 24 and, as per the UK government’s guidelines, was in isolation for a period of five days during which he was tested twice,” the PCB said in a statement on its website.

Amir, who quit playing Test cricket, will feature in the three-match T20 series against England to be played in a bio-secure environment at the Old Trafford, Manchester starting August 28.

Pakistan’s tour of England starts with three Test matches starting August 5 at Manchester.

Besides, the PCB also informed that fast bowler Harris Rauf, who had earlier tested positive, is now clear of the virus and is expected to join the rest of the Pakistan squad in England soon.

“Fast bowler Haris Rauf has cleared his second Covid-19 test and is eligible to join the squad in England. As per the protocols he was tested twice — Monday and Wednesday,” the cricket board said.

“He is expected to travel over the weekend. Details of his travel plan will be shared in due course.”

