Mobile Premier League to be the principal sponsor for KKR and TKR

Mobile Premier League (MPL), an e-sports and mobile gaming platform has signed an agreement to be the principal sponsor for Knight Riders’ franchises in Indian Premier League and Caribbean Premier League.

MPL will be the sponsors for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), it said in a statement.

“Our partnership across KKR in IPL and TKR in CPL, will create new opportunities to socialise and activate our partnership,” Knight Riders Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Venky Mysore said.

CPL is scheduled to start on August 18, 2020 and conclude on September 10, 2020 in Trinidad, which will feature three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and five other teams.

CPL is scheduled to start on August 18 and end on September 10 in Trinidad, while IPL would begin on September 19 in the UAE and conclude on November 10.