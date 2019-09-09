Nadal defies inspired Medvedev in five-set epic to win US Open

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Rafa Nadal survived a heroic Daniil Medvedev fightback to claim an epic 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 win and a fourth US Open title on Sunday, moving within one Grand Slam crown of matching Roger Federer's all-time record of 20.
A routine end to the Flushing Meadows fortnight looked on the cards when Nadal went two sets and a break up but the final turned into a near five-hour thriller as Medvedev staged a comeback that left the Spaniard shaken and Arthur Ashe Stadium buzzing.
“An amazing final seemed that I had the match more or less, it has been one of the most emotional nights in my tennis career,” Nadal said after watching a montage of his 19 major title triumphs on the stadium's big screen. “Tonight everybody saw why he is the number four player in the world already. The way that he was able to fight to change the rhythm of the match was just incredible. This victory means a lot especially because of the way the match became so difficult, so tough.”
The 33-year-old left hander became the second oldest US Open champion in the professional era behind Australian Ken Rosewall, who was 35 when he lifted the title in 1970.
Not once since 1949 had a player come back from two sets down to win the US Open final but the tall Russian, cheered loudly by a crowd that booed him mercilessly earlier in the week, came close.
On the ropes with Medvedev looking to deliver the knockout blow, however, Nadal showed once again why he is the game's greatest fighter and he lifted himself off the canvas to scrap his way to a 19th Grand Slam title.
Nadal needed three championship points to finally kill off his 23-year-old opponent and let out a mighty roar as Medvedev's final return sailed long before falling on his back to soak up the cheers.
Already the King of Clay the Spaniard has been a master of the Flushing Meadows hardcourts this New York fortnight, dropping just one set on way to the final.
Nadal's victory also saw him join an elite club with Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Federer as winners of four or more US Open men's singles titles in the open era.
While the women have served up four different Grand Slam winners this season, the old guard of Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic continue to rule the men's game with the “Big Three” having combined to win the last 12 majors.
Medvedev arrived at his first Grand Slam final as the hottest player in men's tennis, riding the momentum from reaching four consecutive finals, but it was not enough to carry him to a maiden major title.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...