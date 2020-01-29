Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympics with 87.86m throw on comeback

A new green future waiting to take root
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86 m at the ACNE League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa, making an impressive return to the circuit after recovering from an elbow injury.
The 22-year-old Indian, who missed the entire 2019 season due to the injury, breached the Olympic qualification mark of 85m in his fourth attempt and secured the top place at the international event here on Tuesday. He threw the spear to 81.76m at the start and kept improving with every throw. He managed 82m in his second attempt and 82.57 in the third.
“Feeling super awesome to be back in the competition mode. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and supporting me always,” tweeted Neeraj, who has now secured India’s fourth Olympics quota in athletics.
Another Indian in fray, Rohit Yadav threw 77.61m to finish second. The other three competitors did not even touch the 70m mark.
Neeraj had missed the IAAF World Championships, the Diamond League and the Asian Championships while recovering from the injury. His last major international competition was the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games where he won gold with a national record of 88.06m.
The Indian had undergone a surgery in May 2019 to treat the injury. He was expected to compete at the National Championship late last year but the AFI didn’t give him clearance, allowing him more time to heal.
National record holder KT Irfan had became the first Indian from athletics to qualify for the 2020 Olympics when he finished fourth in the 20km event of the Asian Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan in March 2019.
At the Doha World Championships last year, Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase) and country’s mixed 4x400m relay team had qualified for the Games.
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
The fuel that drives the millions of vehicles on Indian roads, be it petrol or diesel or gas, needs to be ...
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
A diversified presence across geographies and the Centre’s push for infrastructure spending augur well for the ...
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...