Omega Healthcare emerges as champions at 13th Rotary Club of Madras Merchants and Bankers Golf Tournament

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
A team from Omega Healthcare, comprising Ravi Vishwanathan and Kartikeyan K, emerged as champions at the 13th Edition of the Merchants and Bankers Golf Tournament organised by the Rotary Club of Madras here on Friday.
Arvind Kapoor and Alankrit Arora of Team Saggezza finished as runners up while Team Samsonite consisting of B Ravi and Suman Ranjeet took the third position.
Hosted by India’s third oldest Rotary Club, the tournament, held at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation-Cosmo Golf Course, saw the participation of over 150 philanthropists. The keenly contested round was played in two sessions, morning and afternoon, with an equal number of golfers teeing off in either session.
R Sreeram inscribed his name on the overall winner’s trophy with Chummar Verghese finishing as runner-up while Laxmi S was the overall winner in the women’s category.
The Rotarians created a separate category to compete amongst themselves and Sunil Lulla earned the bragging rights over his fellow brethren after a close victory over Rajalaxmi Vijay Sarthi, who finished a the runner-up, the Rotary Club of Madras said in a press statement.
The release also added that apart from the main prizes, the on-course skills contests were keenly fought. R Vignesh won the overall straightest drive with Hari Manoj winning the overall Closest to Pin on Hole no. 13. Sunil Godavarthi and Sreeprakash won the two instituted prizes, AVM Productions Overall Longest Drive and Peruvamba Estates Overall Closest to Pin, respectively.
The winners were felicitated at a glittering prize distribution ceremony at hotel Taj Coromandel on Saturday.
“It was great to see the fantastic turnout and the enormous support we have received for the various causes which the Rotary Club of Madras is involved in through this event,” Rajan, Golf Chair, Rotary Club of Madras, was quoted in the statement.
The event was sponsored by Equitas Small Finance Bank in association with BusinessLine. Omega Healthcare continued to be involved as Platinum partners, along with Saggezza, Medall, Lexus and Access Healthcare.
