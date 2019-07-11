Online chess platform comes to India

A US-based online chess platform chesskid.com on Thursday launched its Indian edition under the mentorship of Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

Under Anand’s guidance, chesskid.com would release curated chess content and hold annual online competitions for India’s aspiring young chess players, the online platform said.

“I will eventually curate content. I will also, maybe, decide what kind of lessons would work well and what is adequate for certain levels,” Anand told reporters during the launch here.

I want to take chess to the next level, he said, adding “I think it is very important to be able to connect with kids and teach them the pleasures of chess.”

Chesskid.com CEO Carey Fan said, “India is a rapidly rising chess country. There is lot of scope for a chess platform like ours to flourish here.”