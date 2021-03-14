Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.
The former India U-19 captain after a disastrous Adelaide Test was benched for the next three and then dropped from the national team for the England series.
However it did wonders for the right-hander, who created a national record in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare triumph, ending with 827 runs in the tournament.
"It was a bit difficult but you know, my only thing was go-back and work hard, just those small mistakes, what was happening in Australia, just to fill those blanks and come back stronger..," Shaw said at the post match presentation when asked how did he come back strong after the Australia tour.
With a pronounced back-lift and the bat coming down at an angle from gully, made Shaw a candidate for bowled and leg before to deliveries coming in. However nothing of that sort has been visible in the Hazare Trophy where he smashed four tons including a record double hundred against Puducherry.
Did captaincy help his batting? "I (have been) doing captaincy from a very young age, so I have done U-14, U-16 and U-19. I have done India-A as well. I really enjoy captaining the side and you know focused every ball, so I just love doing this and it affects my batting as well, so I am more focused," said Shaw, who now also holds the record for highest individual score in Hazare Trophy and highest score by an Indian in List A chase.
He lavished praise on experienced Aditya Tare, who scored an unbeaten 118 and helped Mumbai lift the title as the domestic giants made mockery of the 313-run chase.
"He (Tare) batted so well today. It needed so much in the (match) situation. It could have gone any other way. He batted brilliantly and got his hundred, so everyone was happy definitely because finishing the game it’s not easy and he played superbly," added Shaw, who hails from Virar.
He also credited his team members and support staff for the victory.
"Everyone contributed in this tournament and it wasn’t individual. When it comes to a team, everyone has given 100 per cent, and I feel because of this unity… from support staff, each and every member player contributed in this tournament, so I think this trophy goes to everybody," he signed off.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...