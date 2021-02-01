Patrick Reed wins ninth PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines

Patrick Reed pushed a bunch of five players to second place as he raced to a five-shot win at the Farmers Insurance Open. Tony Finau, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland finished in a tie for second. Reed became the event’s first American champion since Brandt Snedeker in 2016.

Reed, who made an eagle at the Par5-sixth at Torrey Pines, finished with a birdie on the 18th for a total of 14-under at the course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Reed reached 12-under with a 45-foot eagle putt on the No. 6 and followed with a birdie on the par-4 seventh. His only bogey was on the par-3 eighth, but he fought back with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. He played par the rest of the way, until sinking an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18.

Hovland, with four birdies on the front nine, including on the ninth to get to 12 under, was the closest in pursuit. But the birdies dried up and he bogeyed Nos. 14, 15 and 17 — missing a 2-footer on 17 — in a round of 1-under 71.

Sungjae Im (73) was the top Asian at T-32, while Hideki Matsuyama (73) ended T-53.