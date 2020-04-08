Paytm First Games teams up with SuperCell to launch Clash Royale in India

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
Paytm First Games, India’s gaming platform, today announced its entry into Esports with SuperCell to bring the globally popular ‘Clash Royale’ Esports tournament to India.
The mobile gaming tournament will be organised from April 10 to 12. According to the company’s official release, 512 players will compete to win a prize pool of ₹4 lakh. To participate in the tournament, gaming enthusiasts across the country can register on the Paytm First Games app.
Developed & published by Supercell, Clash Royale is a popular game across the world and can be played live by two or four players (1v1 or 2v2 format). The tournament will be organised in an online, single-elimination format and will feature all the top Clash Royale players in India. Paytm First Games claimed that this will be India’s biggest e-sports tournament both in terms of participation and prize money.
Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games, said: “With Clash Royale, we are entering into e-sporting leagues and bringing the best of global mobile gaming for Indian fans. We believe that this will serve as a great stress buster during the lockdown period and will engage gaming enthusiasts. To further add to the excitement around the tournament and make it more popular, we will broadcast the final rounds live on YouTube and Paytm Inbox.”
Paytm First Games mentioned that it has witnessed 200 per cent growth in the last one month, with over 75,000 new users joining the platform every day, especially after people are practising social distancing and sitting back at home due to the novel coronavirus.
