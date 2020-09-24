Kings XI Punjab beats Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in IPL

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Skipper KL Rahul smashed the first century of the 2020 Indian Premier League to propel Kings XI Punjab to a daunting 206 for 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.
Rahul, who was dropped in the 17th and then again in the 18th over by RCB skipper Virat Kohli, played the role of sheet anchor, scoring 132 off 69 balls that was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes.
With his spectacular knock, he surpassed Rishabh Pant to post the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.
Playing his 60th innings, Rahul also became the fastest Indian to reach the 2000 IPL runs.
The stylish batsman clipped away a full length delivery to fine leg for four to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who reached the milestone in 63 matches.
Opening the batting with Rahul, Mayank Agarwal (26) looked dangerous and shared a 57-run stand with his captain. However, with the introduction of spin into the attack in the seventh over, Yuzvendra Chahal (1/25) struck with the last ball, cleaning up Agarwal (26) with a delightful googly.
Nicholas Pooran (17) and Glenn Maxwell (5) once again failed to make an impact as Shivam Dube (2/33) accounted for the duo. Karun Nair pitched in with an eight-ball 15.
The pace troika of Umesh Yadav (0/35), Dale Steyn (0/57) and Navdeep Saini (0/37) had a torrid time as the KXIP skipper was on fire in his second game as captain.
All players wore black armbands to honour Australian cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones, who died in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday.
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.
Kings XI Punjab Innings
Lokesh Rahul not out 132
Mayank Agarwal b Chahal 26
Nicholas Pooran c de Villiers b Dube 17
Glenn Maxwell c Finch b Dube 5
Karun Nair not out 15
Extras: (B-2 LB-4 W-4 NB-1) 11
Total: (For 3 wkts in 20 overs) 206
Fall of Wickets: 1/57 2/114 3/128
Bowling: Umesh Yadav 3-0-35-0, Dale Steyn 4-0-57-0, Navdeep Saini 4-0-37-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-25-1, Washington Sundar 2-0-13-0, Shivam Dube 3-0-33-2.
