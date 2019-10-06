Ravichandran Ashwin joint fastest to 350 Test wickets alongside Muttiah Muralitharan

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the joint fastest to take 350 wickets, matching Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan’s feat in his 66th Test.
Ashwin, who had taken his 27th five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test against South Africa, castled Theunis de Bruyn with one that turned back sharply from wide outside the off stump for his milestone wicket on day five here.
“Obviously, this things happen over a period of time, we can’t plan for any of these things. I am very lucky in terms of where I got in my career, in terms of racing up in all these records. But it is important to stick to the process and basics, keep it as simple as possible,” Ashwin told BCCI.tv.
The 33-year-old took just five balls to provide India the breakthrough in the morning session with South African chasing an improbable target of 395 runs.
Talking about his preparation, Ashwin said: “I want to keep it as straight forward and simple as possible. I want to be as prepared as possible, trying to tick all the boxes ahead of a game, trying to be in the best possible mental and physical space getting into a match.
“All these are things that I play inside my head and be as prepared as possible getting into a game,” added the wily off-spinner, who has answered his critics with a stellar show in the first Test of the home season.
Ashwin, who played his first international game since December 2018, warmed the bench in the two-Test series in the West Indies in August-September with Ravindra Jadeja being the preferred choice.
Ahead of the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli had said that Ashwin remains India’s go to spinner in home conditions.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...