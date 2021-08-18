RISE Worldwide sign up Ishan Kishan

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Mumbai, August 18 Young India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has been signed up by RISE Worldwide for his global management and marketing representation.
Kishan had led India at the Under 19 World Cup in 2016. The southpaw made his India debut in T20Is against the touring England side and followed it up with an ODI cap against Sri Lanka recently.
"Last couple of years has been an incredible journey for me personally, both as a cricketer and an individual," Kishan was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by RISE Worldwide.
"As I now make the transition to international cricket, I am happy to have the team at RISE Worldwide support me off the field," he added.
The firm will work closely with Ishan on strategic career management, providing extensive resources and expertise to generate value in all facets and stages of his career, except for individual playing contracts, the statement added.
