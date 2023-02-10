Rohit Sharma notched his first century as Test skipper as India took a 144-run first-innings lead, reaching 321 for 7 at close of play on day two of the series opener here on Friday.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit 120 batted with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy (5/82) continued to impress in his debut game as he sent Virat Kohli (12) packing, who fell off the first ball of the second session.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon (1/81) then accounted for debutant Suryakumar Yadav (8).

But Rohit joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja ( 66 not out) to extend India's lead.

Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the first Test between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday:

Australia 1st innings 177 (Labuschagne 49, Smith 37; Jadeja 5-47, Ashwin 3-42)

India 1st innings (overnight 77-1)

R. Sharma b Cummins 120

K. Rahul c&b Murphy 20

R. Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23

C. Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7

V. Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12

S. Yadav b Lyon 8

R. Jadeja not out 66

S. Bharat lbw b Murphy 8

A. Patel not out 52

Extras (lb2, nb3) 5

Total (seven out, 114 overs) 321

Yet to bat: M. Shami, M. Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-76 (Rahul), 2-118 (Ashwin), 3-135 (Pujara), 4-151 (Kohli), 5-168 (Yadav), 6-229 (Sharma), 7-240 (Bharat)

Bowling: P. Cummins 18-2-74-1 (nb1), S. Boland 17-4-34-0 (nb1), N. Lyon 37-10-98-1, T. Murphy 36-9-82-5 (nb1), M. Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, M. Renshaw 1-0-7-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

