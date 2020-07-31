Sharma fighting hard to make cut at Hero Open; Garcia-Rodriguez leads

Shubhankar Sharma was fighting hard to make the cut as he rallied after being hit by a series of bogeys midway through the second round of the 2020 Hero Open at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club. Starting the day at one-over 73, Sharma was three-over after 11 holes in the second round. At four-over for the tournament with seven holes to go he was in danger of missing the cut, before he started fighting back with birdies on 12 and 13 to get to one-under for the day and two-over for the tournament.

Sharma opened with a birdie on first, but then bogeyed fourth and sixth before he found another birdie on Par-3 eighth. After that he had three bogeys in a row from ninth to 11 and endangered his chances of making the weekend rounds.

A birdie on 12 followed by another on 13 brought him to one-over for the day and two-over for the tournament as the cut looked likely at one-under or lower.

It was an action run for Sharma as he had three bogeys and three birdies in a six hole run.

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez retained his pole position as he moved to 13-under with a birdie-birdie finish and three-under 69 in the second round. Alexander Bjork carded five-under 67 to be second at nine-under, where he had for company Oliver Farr, who had played only six holes in the second round, and Sam Horsfield who had played eight.

Veteran, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 56, playing his 707 European Tour, opened the second round from eight-under and at one time caught up with Garcia Rodriguez, who had yet to start. But then dipped to finish even par for the day and at eight-under after 36 holes he was very much in the mix and in the Top-five. Also at eight-under for 36 holes were Alexander Levy (69) and Mikko Korhonnen (69).

Garcia Rodriguez, the 31-year-old rookie opened with a stunning 62 on Thursday and turned in 35 to reach 11 under for the week. Birdies at the third and seventh took Garcia Rodriguez clear of the chasing pack before a dropped shot on the eighth left him 11 under for the week. He ended the day with birdies on 17 and 18, with 69 and was now 13-under.