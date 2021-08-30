Sports

Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold at Paralympics

PTI Tokyo | Updated on August 30, 2021

19-yr-old wins the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event with a world record

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event here.

The 19-year-old finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She’s the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

In the SH1 Rifle category, shooters are able to hold a gun with arms. The athletes have an impairment in their legs, for example amputations or paraplegia. Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.

