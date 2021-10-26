Sports

Sony Pictures to broadcast World Boxing Championships

Updated on October 26, 2021

Reaches an agreement with Protocol Sports Marketing to broadcast in India and the Indian sub-continent

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has reached an agreement with Protocol Sports Marketing to broadcast the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) 2021 World Boxing Championships in India and the Indian sub-continent. This tournament will see India with their largest contingent at the tournament till date; with 13 boxers competing in all 13 weight classes. The matches will be telecast live across SONY SIX channels and livestreamed on SonyLIV till November 6, 2021.

The 13-member Indian contingent at Belgrade for the tournament will feature top boxers like Asian medal-winners Deepak Kumar (51kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and Sanjeet (92kg). The remaining 10 in the squad are newly crowned national champions, eager to make a mark on the international stage and make the country proud in the boxing arena.

The 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships are being held in Belgrade, Serbia from October 25 to November 6, 2021.

