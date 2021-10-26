Sony Pictures to broadcast World Boxing Championships

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has reached an agreement with Protocol Sports Marketing to broadcast the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) 2021 World Boxing Championships in India and the Indian sub-continent. This tournament will see India with their largest contingent at the tournament till date; with 13 boxers competing in all 13 weight classes. The matches will be telecast live across SONY SIX channels and livestreamed on SonyLIV till November 6, 2021.
The 13-member Indian contingent at Belgrade for the tournament will feature top boxers like Asian medal-winners Deepak Kumar (51kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and Sanjeet (92kg). The remaining 10 in the squad are newly crowned national champions, eager to make a mark on the international stage and make the country proud in the boxing arena.
The 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships are being held in Belgrade, Serbia from October 25 to November 6, 2021.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...