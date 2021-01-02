Sourav Ganguly suffers ‘mild’ cardiac arrest, stable

Former Indian cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, after he reportedly complained of chest pain.

Ganguly is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in a stable condition.

While the hospital is yet to make an official statement on the matter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet, “Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!”

Jay Shah, BCCI secretary tweeted that Ganguly is responding well to treatment.

“I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,” he tweeted.

PTI adds:

Ganguly complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

A team of five doctors has been constituted to supervise his treatment, hospital sources said.

The development came at a time when speculations were rife about his joining politics ahead of the state assembly elections likely in April-May this year.

According to political circles in the state, the former batting great could join the BJP, but Ganguly himself never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge.

Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket in October 2019 at the BCCI''s General Body meeting in Mumbai, ending a controversial 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

He became the BCCI''s 39th president succeeding C K Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.

Ganguly''s tenure was for nine months but he and Board secretary Jay Shah have continued nonetheless as the Supreme Court has still not ruled on the BCCI''s plea seeking amendments to its new constitution, which put a cap on the age and tenure of office-bearers as recommended by the Lodha Committee.

Ganguly had earlier held positions in the Cricket Association of Bengal. The former India captain began as joint secretary at the CAB in 2014.