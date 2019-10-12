South Africa were 136-6 at lunch on day 3 of second Test

South Africa were 136 for 6 in their first innings in reply to India’s total of 601 for five declared at lunch on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis (52) and Senuran Muthusamy (6) were at the crease at the break.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 601 for 5 declared in 156.3 overs (Virat Kohli 254 not out; Kagiso Rabada 3/93)

South Africa 1st innings: 136 for 6 in 42 overs (Faf du Plessis 52 batting; Umesh Yadav 3/27).

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa, here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 601/5 declared

South Africa 1st Innings: (overnight 36/3)

Dean Elgar b Umesh 6

Aiden Markram lbw b Umesh 0

Theunis de Bruyn c Saha b Umesh 30

Temba Bavuma c Saha b Shami 8

Anrich Nortje c Kohli b Shami 3

Faf du Plessis batting 52

Quinton de Kock b Ashwin 31

Senuran Muthusamy batting 6

Total (For 6 wickets in 42 overs) 136

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-13, 3-33, 4-41, 5-53, 6-128

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 7-0-28-0, Umesh Yadav 8-1-27-3, Ravindra Jadeja 9-6-25-0, Mohammed Shami 10-2-28-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-2-28-1