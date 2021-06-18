SPN secures injunction order to protect copyright infringement of the India tour of Sri Lanka and England cricket series

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has secured a Dynamic John Doe injunction order from the Delhi High Court, to protect infringement of copyrights for the India–Sri Lanka Men’s International Series in July and the India–England Men’s International Series in August and September.
The injunction will protect SPN from unlawful and unauthorised dissemination of IPs on the internet and other social media platforms.
The injunction order restrains Internet Service Providers (ISPs), cable operators and websites from carrying content that violates SPN’s copyright in the broadcast and digital transmission rights for the cricketing series.
With the Dynamic injunction, SPN can obtain an injunction against other ISPs and websites that are violating its copyrights.
Apart from this, in a bid to combat piracy on the ground, the court, at SPN’s request has appointed two local commissioners to ascertain and report to the court whether the Multi-System Operators (‘MSOs’) and Local Cable Operators (‘LCOs’), are unauthorizedly or illegally distributing or transmitting the cricketing events.
The network has acquired an exclusive broadcasting license from the England and Wales Cricket Board Limited (ECB) as well as from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in the territories of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Maldives for the India Tour of England 2021 and worldwide, excluding Sri Lanka, for the India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021.
The matches will be available on SPN’s linear channels SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD and its digital platform SonyLIV.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...