SPN secures injunction order to protect copyright infringement of the India tour of Sri Lanka and England cricket series

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has secured a Dynamic John Doe injunction order from the Delhi High Court, to protect infringement of copyrights for the India–Sri Lanka Men’s International Series in July and the India–England Men’s International Series in August and September.

The injunction will protect SPN from unlawful and unauthorised dissemination of IPs on the internet and other social media platforms.

The injunction order restrains Internet Service Providers (ISPs), cable operators and websites from carrying content that violates SPN’s copyright in the broadcast and digital transmission rights for the cricketing series.

With the Dynamic injunction, SPN can obtain an injunction against other ISPs and websites that are violating its copyrights.

Apart from this, in a bid to combat piracy on the ground, the court, at SPN’s request has appointed two local commissioners to ascertain and report to the court whether the Multi-System Operators (‘MSOs’) and Local Cable Operators (‘LCOs’), are unauthorizedly or illegally distributing or transmitting the cricketing events.

The network has acquired an exclusive broadcasting license from the England and Wales Cricket Board Limited (ECB) as well as from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in the territories of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Maldives for the India Tour of England 2021 and worldwide, excluding Sri Lanka, for the India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021.

The matches will be available on SPN’s linear channels SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD and its digital platform SonyLIV.