Star India acquires Cricket South Africa media rights till 2024

Star India on Wednesday acquired the media rights of Cricket South Africa (CSA) till the end of the 2023/24 cricket season, across Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

The agreement grants Star India exclusive rights across linear and digital mediums, including all India tours to South Africa in this period, it said in a statement.

The association will commence with England’s tour to South Africa starting on November 27, 2020, which will mark the return of cricket on Star Sports Network after Indian Premier League 2020, which Star said was its biggest ever IPL.

Star India already has the global rights for ICC, BCCI cricket, Indian Premier League apart from other cricket rights.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Cricket South Africa. This alliance fortifies our commitment to cricket and our belief in the significance of sport in Star India's consumer proposition. South Africa has some of the most highly recalled cricketers and competitive teams, which pride themselves in taking on the best from around the world. We look forward to hosting the best of South African cricket till 2024,” said Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports, Star India.

The partnership, which will kick off with the England tour of South Africa on November 27, 2020, will have the three T20Is broadcast in Hindi for the very first time, said Gupta. “This will give these matches significant reach in the Hindi-speaking markets," he added.

This will be a first for Star India for a non-India bilateral cricket tournament to be produced in Hindi on SS1 Hindi, in addition to the English feed, the company said.

South African schedule

The agreement will cover all international cricket matches played by the South African men’s cricket team. As per Future Tours Plan, South Africa will be playing 59 matches at home including series against top teams such as India, England and Australia. With the Indian cricket team scheduled to tour South Africa thrice in this period, this deal comprises 20 South Africa vs India bilateral matches across formats, with the first of these tours commencing in 2021/22 and comprising three Tests and three T20Is.

The agreement will also cover women’s international cricket matches played by the Momentum Proteas as well as CSA’s domestic men’s franchise matches.