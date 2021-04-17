Star India retains media rights for Pro Kabaddi League till 2025

Star India has retained its media rights for the Pro Kabaddi League, after it emerged as the successful bidder in the fresh media rights auction, for the next five seasons from 2021-2025.

“Star India has retained the media rights at an average annual value, which is double of last season's rights fee. The company will be responsible for producing a world-class feed and a strong marketing commitment to the league,” an official statement added.

Star India was the media rights partner for PKL for the first seven seasons.

Anupam Goswami, CEO - Mashal Sports & League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League, said, “Kabaddi is a magnificent indigenous sport. Mashal, along with its supporters and partners including AKFI, our players, franchises and media rights partner, have been able to create a strong media asset for our beloved fans in the form of the Pro Kabaddi League. “

Stating that the eighth season of PKL will be held later this year, Goswami added, “Our focus during this rights period will be to further build on the success of PKL and work closely with Star India to offer our fans more and innovative ways to engage with PKL through various mediums, including television, digital and gaming.”

K Madhavan, President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, said, “Pro Kabaddi League stands out as one of the most popular sporting properties in India, and we, at Star India, are thrilled to retain the television and digital media rights for the next five seasons. Over the years, we have made significant investments to enhance the aspirational value of PKL, making it the second most-watched sporting league in the country.”