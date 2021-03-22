Star Sports signs 14 sponsors for VIVO IPL 2021

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League, has signed up 14 sponsors already for the Vivo IPL 2021.

The broadcaster announced Dream11, Byjus, Phone Pe, Just Dial, Bingo, Kamla Pasand, AMFI, Frooti, Asian Paints, Thums Up, Vodafone-Idea, Mondelez, Amazon Prime, and Groww as sponsors a fortnight before the tournament, it said in a statement on Monday.

Vivo IPL 2021 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network from April 9, 2021 from 7.30 pm onwards across multiple languages. It will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

This year, Star Sports witnessed a significant interest from multiple brand categories including Ed Tech, Fantasy Sports, FMCG, Beverages, Financial Services, Pay Wallets, Home Décor among others, it added.

“VIVO IPL is back on the Indian soil, and in its original summer window! The tournament spans across two months, giving brands the advantage to have extended engagement with their consumers and provide a platform that has the most significant brand value and recall, like no other. After the launch of our network campaign, there is high anticipation around the most awaited cricket tournament and brands are eager to capitalize on its popularity. The response from the advertisers is extremely encouraging; with only a few sponsor slots left for grabs,” said Anil Jayaraj, Executive Vice President, Star Sports.

Star Sports launched the IPL campaign - #IndiaKaApnaMantra earlier this month featuring MS Dhoni in two completely new avatars.