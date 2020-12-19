Test cricket: India dismissed for record low score of 36 in first test

India slumped to their lowest innings score in 88 years of Test cricket when they were dismissed for 36 in the opening session of the third day of the day-night first test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The tourists resumed on 9-1 and added only 27 runs before Mohammed Shami retired hurt to end their second innings, leaving Australia requiring only 90 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Pacemen Josh Hazlewood (5-8) and Pat Cummins (4-21) did the damage at a ground once renowned for big scores to deal a heavy blow to India's hopes of repeating their maiden test series triumph in Australia two years ago.

The scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between India and Australia:

India 1st Innings: 244 all out

Australia 1st Innings: 191 all out

India second innings:

Prithvi Shaw b Cummins 4

Mayank Agarwal c Paine b Hazlewood 9

Jasprit Bumrah c and b Cummins 2

Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Cummins 0

Virat Kohli c Green b Cummins 4

Ajinkya Rahane c Paine b Hazlewood 0

Hanuma Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood 8

Wriddhiman Saha c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 4

Ravichandran Ashwin c Paine b Hazlewood 0

Umesh Yadav not out 4

Mohammed Shami retd hurt 1

Extras: 0

Total: (For 9 wickets in 21.2 overs) 36

Fall of Wickets: 7/1 15/2 15/3 15/4 15/5 19/6 26/7 26/8 31/9

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 6-3-7-0, Pat Cummins 10.2-4-21-4, Josh Hazlewood 5-3-8-5.