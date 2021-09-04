Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Manish Narwal clinches India's 3rd gold

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Shooter Manish Narwal clinched India's third gold at the ongoing Paralympics while compatriot Singhraj Adana bagged the silver in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday.
The 19-year-old Narwal shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record while Adana, who had won the bronze in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday, added a silver to his kitty with an effort of 216.7.
The Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Malyshev took home the bronze with an effort of 196.8.
Earlier in the qualifying round, Adana progressed to the medal round in fourth place with a total of 536 while Narwal shot 533 to qualify at seventh at the Asaka Shooting Range.
The other Indian in the fray, Akash, failed to make the final, finishing 27th in the qualifying round.
As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs resulting from, for example, amputations or spinal cord injuries. P4 is a classification for the mixed 50m air pistol competition.
Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.
