Tvesa Malik grabs Top-10 finish in Aramco Series in Jeddah

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
Tvesa Malik landed a Top-10 finish after more than three months, as she carded a final round of a three-under 68 that saw her total a very creditable 10-under 206 in the individual segment of the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah. However, Tvesa’s team finished T-18.
Diksha Dagar, part of the winning team in the Aramco series event in London, was in the team that finished T-9 and individually was T-38 with rounds of 68-73-72.
Tvesa, who was bogey free in her round of 67 on the second day, had five birdies against one bogey for 68 in the third and final round.
Team Pedersen claimed victory at the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah after they beat Team Lydia Hall in a two-hole play-off at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.
The quartet of Emily Kristine Pedersen, Hannah Burke, Krista Bakker and amateur Ahmed Al Subaey began the day five shots behind the overnight leaders and produced a final round of -18 to reach a total of 51-under-par.
With the floodlights turned on in Jeddah, captain Pedersen headed back to the 18th to compete in a play-off against Lydia Hall, with an eagle on the second play-off hole for the Dane, ensuring she won the Team event for the second successive year.
It was a second LET title for England’s Burke, with her last coming back in 2015 at the Tipsport Golf Masters in the Czech Republic, while it was a first for Finland’s Bakker.
But it was on holes one to nine that they picked up momentum, with the quartet of Lydia Hall, Becky Brewerton, Luiza Altmann and amateur Victor Green – a former NFL player – coming in 10-under in their final six holes to also be 51-under-par.
Slovenia’s Pia Babnik secured the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah individual title with a birdie on 18, sealing the victory on 16-under-par. The 17-year-old fired rounds of 70, 65 and 65 to clinch her second LET title of the year, while Team Babnik finished third on 50-under-par.
Germany’s Olivia Cowan ended the individual tournament in second place, one shot back having found the water on the 18th hole with Hall and Carlota Ciganda finishing T3.
England’s Georgia Hall was in fifth place on 12-under, with four players T6, including 2021 Race to Costa del Sol champion Atthaya Thitikul, Dubai Moonlight Classic winner Bronte Law, 2021 AIG Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist and England’s Gabriella Cowley.
India’s Tvesa Malik, Australian Stephanie Kyriacou and Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen rounded out the top ten on -10.
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
It will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...