Twitter pads up for IPL with new jersey emojis

Twitter has launched eight new jersey emojis for all the IPL teams in English and six Indic languages.

A press release said that fans can simply tweet with the team hashtags to unlock these emojis and participate in live conversations.

Some of the hashtags that will unlock the team emojis are: #IPL2021, #MumbaiIndians, #OneFamily, #WhistlePodu, #WeAreChallengers, #HallaBol, #RoyalsFamily, #PunjabKings, #SaddaPunjab, #KKRHaiTaiyaar, #KorboLorboJeetbo, #YehHaiNayiDilli, and #OrangeArmy.

‘Topics’ feature

Twitter said that Twitter ‘Topics’ will allow people to follow conversations on specific subjects.

Using machine learning, ‘Topics’ pulls out related tweets on a subject, letting people follow numerous interest categories. When a fan follows a topic, he/she will see tweets from a number of accounts on the shared interest. The release said that Twitter introduced several ‘Topics’ for cricket last year so that people can stay up-to-date with all the conversations around cricket.

Stating that teams have already started making the most of ‘Spaces’ to connect with fans on Twitter, the release said ‘Spaces’ is a feature for people to have conversations about things that they are passionate about, or just gather in an environment to chat using their voice.

The Mumbai Indians team recently hosted a Twitter ‘Space’ with Zaheer Khan. The ‘Space’ had Zaheer Khan interacting with fans and sharing plans for the upcoming season.