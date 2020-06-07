UAE, Sri Lanka offer to host IPL if India decides to take tournament abroad

The Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed the news that it is willing to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, as India sees a record number of coronavirus cases every day, India Today has reported.

The Board said it could host the IPL if India decides to shift the T20 tournament out of the country in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 13th IPL was scheduled for late March this year. However, due to the pandemic, it was postponed for an indefinite period.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering holding the IPL in October, depending on the situation then.

A report in the Gulf News said the UAE Cricket Board has offered to host the IPL.

"In the past, the Emirates Cricket Board has successfully hosted IPL matches in the UAE. We have a proven record of being hosts as a neutral venue for various bilateral and multi-nation cricket activities in the past," its General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani was quoted as saying by the newspaper, India Today reported.

"Our state-of-the-art venues and facilities make the Emirates a desired place for hosting all types of cricket."

Usmani said the Emirates Cricket Board had, in fact, offered their venues to the England and Wales Cricket Board to complete the English season as well.

"We have come forward and offered our venues to both England and India. We have also hosted matches involving the England team on multiple occasions previously. If our offer is taken up by either of the Boards, then we will be pleased to facilitate the hosting of their matches," he said as cited in the India Today report.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket has also offered to host the IPL if India planned to take the tournament to international shores.

The fate of the 13th IPL also depends largely on this year's T20 World Cup that was supposed to take place in Australia. The cricket committee will take a decision on this during a board meeting to be held through video conference on June 10.