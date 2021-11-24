UAE T20 League: RIL’s arm to acquire new franchise cricket team

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), will be acquiring the rights to own and operate a new franchise cricket team in the Emirates Cricket Board’s upcoming UAE T20 League. The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries’ cricket operations in the global franchise-based cricket leagues.
The cricket business will now include two cricket clubs in addition to their other cricket related initiatives, including sponsorship, consultancy, broadcast and talent management.
RIL through Mumbai Indians is amongst the eight founding members of the IPL and, over the years, has evolved as the most successful cricket club both on-and-off the field. The deal will see UAE’s T20 League benefit from the company’s commercial and cricket know-how, promising a new and exciting brand of cricket for the Emirates along with the best learnings, experiences, and entertainment.
Nita Ambani, co-owner & architect of Mumbai Indians, said, “With great pride and joy, we take our Mumbai Indians brand of fearless cricket to a new geography. We are thankful to our fans, both in India and overseas, for supporting MI wholeheartedly. I look forward to strengthening and further expanding our global fanbase, and having a longer engagement with them through this new League."
UAE T20 League sanctioned by Emirates Cricket Board will be held annually. For the initial few years, the League will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event. The League will involve some of the biggest names in world cricket and provide a platform and exposure to upcoming young cricketers.
