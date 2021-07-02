UEFA EURO 2020: 48 million viewers have tuned in to Sony Sports to watch telecast

As many as 48 million viewers have tuned in to watch the first 36 matches of The UEFA EURO 2020 on Sony Pictures Sports Network. The broadcaster said that Portugal versus Germany was the most watched match of the week and in the tournament with 10 million viewers.

The second most-watched match this week was Italy vs Wales with 8.1 million viewers. The Hindi feed for Live matches has been watched by 14 million viewers across the country. The Malayalam and Bengali feed on SONY SIX channels have been watched by 7 million viewers across Kerala and West Bengal