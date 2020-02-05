Virat Kohli retains top spot as the most valuable celebrity in 2019 : Duff & Phelps

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli retained the top spot in the celebrity brand valuation rankings released by Duff & Phelps, for the third year in a row. His brand value grew by nearly 39 per cent to $237.5 million in 2019.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar bagged the second spot with a brand value of $104.5 million up by nearly 55.3 per cent over last year.

Meanwhile, celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held the third spot on the list with a brand value of $93.5 million each. “Padukone retains her most valuable female celebrity status for the second consecutive year whereas Singh moved up a spot to occupy the same position with Padukone,” the report stated.

This is the fifth edition of the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Study , which provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts.

One of the key trends in 2019, was the rise of millennial and Gen Z stars in both the movies and the endorsement space. While traditionally big brands banked on established stars, new celebrities are now getting equal opportunities to endorse established brands, according to the report.

Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps, said, “This year we saw the new generation celebrities make it to the top 20. Apart from the celebrities who were featured in last year’s study, this year, we have Ayushmann Khurrana (rank 10), Tiger Shroff (rank 17) and Rohit Sharma (rank 20) with a cumulative brand value of $87.5 million.”

‘Starvestors’

“The industry saw a wave of new faces with the effective usage of digital media to capitalise on millennials and Gen Z. The new pedigree of stars also ventured into investments by emerging as ‘starvestors’ (star investors), thus infusing capital in brands that resonated with their values,” Jain added.

According to the study, the total value of the top 20 celebrity brands was pegged at $1.1 billion, with the top ten contributing about 75 per cent of the total value,” the report stated. The cumulative number of product brand endorsements by the top 20 celebrities increased from 235 in 2016 to 370 in 2019, representing a CAGR of 16.3 per cent over the last four years, it added.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni and Ayushman Khurrana were the among the celebrities that were ranked among the top ten stars on the list.