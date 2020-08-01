Why is Nike’s new ad grabbing eyeballs on the internet?

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
What do you get after gleaning through more than four thousand action sequences showcasing more than two dozen sports ? An ad that goes viral.
American sportswear major Nike released its latest ad titled "You Can't Stop Us" on Thursday. It has since been garnering accolades on social media and has been declared as an editing marvel.
Developed after research of more than 4,000 pieces of sports footage, the brand's ad agency Wieden + Kennedy eventually narrowed down to 72 sequences, featuring 53 athletes who represent 24 sports, to create the brand's latest ad film.
The new ad, featuring the Indian Women Cricket's team among several other top athletes, has been narrated by American soccer star Megan Rapinoe. This is the third ad film in the Nike's new campaign and explores issues of race, gender and equality besides highlighting the impact of the pandemic on sports events.
The viral ad also features LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick and Kylian Mbappé.
The ad has already raked up over 24.6 million views on Twitter and sports the tagline,"Nothing can stop what we can do together. You can’t stop sport. Because #YouCantStopUs."
"Closed gyms and empty stadiums haven’t stopped athletes from pushing forward and using their platforms to help create change," the sportswear brand said in a statement. "Through those actions, sport shows us what an equal playing field looks like — and reminds us that a better future is possible," it added.
