Will work harder for more: PV Sindhu

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
India’s first badminton world champion PV Sindhu was welcomed exuberantly on her return to the country and promised to work harder to clinch more medals.
The Olympic silver-medallist, who out-played Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in a lop-sided final of the big event in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday, was mobbed at the airport after she touched down with national coach Pullela Gopichand by her side on Monday night here.
Read more: World Badminton Championship 2019 - PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win gold
Despite the hectic schedule she has endured, the 24-year-old had a smile on her face as she acknowledged supporters and the media at the airport.
“I am really happy, I am very proud of my country. It’s a much-awaited win and I am very happy about it,” she said in response to questions that were thrown at her almost at the same time.
The Hyderabadi has had little time to reflect since her historic triumph. She has had a breakfast meeting with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.
“I will work more hard and win many more medals,” she said on questions about the plans from now given that the Olympics is less than a year away.
Sindhu was also asked about the moment she got emotional after the medal distribution ceremony. The five-time world medallist had tears in her eyes when the national anthem played. She had claimed silvers in the past two editions, besides a couple of bronze medals earlier.
“I had tears and there were a lot of emotions, it was a great moment for me. Thanks to all my fans for your blessings, your blessings have brought me here,” she said.
“I would like to thank my coaches Gopi sir and Kim (Ji Hyun). They have put in a lot of effort and done a few changes in my game,” she added.
Kim Ji Hyun, a former international from South Korea, joined the coaching staff earlier this year on Gopichand’s recommendation.
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
Revenue growth to improve, with a pipeline of projects expected to come on stream
Good after-market sales should drive growth
Delay in the resolution of the bank’s bad loans can weigh on the weak capital base
The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...