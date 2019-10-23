Woods, McIlroy set for Japan tee-off

When awards divide us
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
The weather here in Japan right now is all hitting the country in various places disrupting life in general with typhoons and torrential rain and floods. Yet, the presence of the strongest ever field on Japanese soil at the $9.75-million inaugural Zozo Championship has, despite the wretched weather, brought a smile on the faces of the golf-obsessed Japanese fans. More than 20,000 braved the extremely wet and chilly weather for the Pro-Am. The Skins Challenge featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama, too, had a large rush of fans.
The crowds ProAm also saw a lot of rugby stars turn up as the World Cup of Rugby is in progress in Japan right now.
Woods and McIlroy further endeared themselves to the Japanese fans by confirming that they will play the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In 2016 Woods, after some troubled seasons, did not make the team while McIlroy undecided about whom he should play for — Ireland or Great Britain — also stayed away because of the Zika virus in Brazil. Now, he has confirmed that he will play for Ireland.
On Thursday, Woods is due to play with local Satishi Kodaira and Tommy Fleetwood while McIlroy goes out with Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele. The other marquee group will have Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott.
The field of 78 will have no cut and all play all four rounds.
Woods makes his first start of the 2019-20 season, first in Asia since 2012 and first in Japan since 2006, in search of his record-tying 82nd PGA TOUR victory while the reigning FedExCup champion and PGA TOUR Player of the Year Rory McIlroy is set to make his first start of the season.
This is the strongest field that has ever assembled in Japan since the 1989 Dunlop Phoenix tournament. The field has 13 of the top 30 in the current FedExCup standings, led by Thomas (No 3), Kevin Na (No 4) and Joaquin Niemann (No 5). It also has 20 of the 30 players who qualified for the 2019 TOUR Championship and as many as 31 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including World No 2 McIlroy.
The field includes the winner of last week’s THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Thomas, who has won four of the last 11 PGA TOUR events in Asia.
Besides Woods (2007 and 2009), McIlroy (2016 and 2019) and Thomas (2017) the other two past FedExCup champions in this week’s field are Billy Horschel (2014) and Jordan Spieth (2015).
One can almost hear the Japanese golf fans smacking their lips in anticipation.
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help find precious and important things such as handbags, specs, keys and ...
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
The November futures contract of natural gas declined over the past week and on Monday it tested a key support ...
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism