SRMIST’s student placed with ₹1-crore offer from Amazon Germany

The year 2021-22 was a ‘bumper’ placement season at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur near Chennai, with over 10,000 offers made from 1,050 companies. The highlight was a final year student - Puranjay Mohan - placed with Amazon Germany with an annual offer of ₹1 crore. This is the highest package so far offered at the institute, C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST, told newspersons.

Around 4,000 students have got Super Dream (₹10 lakh per annum); Dream offers (₹5 lakh per annum) and 5,200 ‘unique’ offers so far. Some of the top recruiters include Amazon, PayPal, Google, L&T Construction, Honda, IBM Air Asia, Walmart, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Alstom and Hitachi, says a release.

TR Paarivendhar, Chancellor, SRMIST, said for the last three years the institute has been improving on its placement year-on-year. In 2019-20, around 7,000 students were placed; in 2020-21, it was 8,000 and in 2021-22 it was 10,000. The job market is improving, and the institute is contributing immensely to this, he said at the press meet.

Paarivendhar termed Mohan as a role model for other students. It is interesting to note that Mohan is not a Computer Science graduate but an electronics graduate, he said.

Mohan was given the offer from Amazon Germany for software development role (embedded systems-Linux kernel developer). He attributed his success to the training provided by the institute and guidance by alumni. After 12th he was interested in both Computer Science and Electronics and Communication but chose the latter as it was expensive to get electronics equipment. However, while studying electronics, he studied computer science on his own, said Mohan.

To succeed, the three most important factors required are technical expertise, soft skills and communication skills, he said.