Stalin launches ‘e-munnetram’ web portal

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched a new web portal 'e-munnetram' that provides the status of about 200 major infrastructure projects, in aggregate, costing over ₹1 lakh crore. He also launched IT Nanban, an interactive platform to engage with the IT sector.

While TN e-Governance Agency developed ‘e-munnetram’ the Tamil Virtual Academy developed the computing software, says a State government press release. Both were launched while Stalin reviewed the progress of all major infrastructure projects.

IT Nanban will enable IT/ITeS companies to interact with the State government and also contribute to policy making, the release said.

IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal in a tweet said, “IT Nanban, the friend of IT sector. Government recognises the contributions of IT-ITeS to the State, and this platform gives a voice to the IT sector to engage and contribute to the $1 trillion GDSP goal of TN.”