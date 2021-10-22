News

Stalin launches ‘e-munnetram’ web portal

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 22, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

It provides the status of about 200 major infrastructure projects in the State

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched a new web portal 'e-munnetram' that provides the status of about 200 major infrastructure projects, in aggregate, costing over ₹1 lakh crore. He also launched IT Nanban, an interactive platform to engage with the IT sector.

While TN e-Governance Agency developed ‘e-munnetram’ the Tamil Virtual Academy developed the computing software, says a State government press release. Both were launched while Stalin reviewed the progress of all major infrastructure projects.

IT Nanban will enable IT/ITeS companies to interact with the State government and also contribute to policy making, the release said.

IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal in a tweet said, “IT Nanban, the friend of IT sector. Government recognises the contributions of IT-ITeS to the State, and this platform gives a voice to the IT sector to engage and contribute to the $1 trillion GDSP goal of TN.”

Published on October 22, 2021

Tamil Nadu
government
