Stalin woos Bharat Bio to set up vaccine unit in TN

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 03, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting with representatives of Bharat Biotech over setting up a vaccine manufacturing unit in the State.

The Hyderabad-based company manufactures Covaxin.

Though no information about the meeting was shared, officials said that the discussion was around the possibility of setting up a greenfield project.

The development comes a day after Stalin wrote to Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan emphasising the urgency in getting HLL Bio-Tech’s Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengalpattu operational.

It is not clear if the Integrated Vaccine Complex featured in the discussion with Bharat Bio. The Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker’s could not be reached for a comment.

Published on June 03, 2021

