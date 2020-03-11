Stanza Living expands its offering to working professionals

Student housing company Stanza Living has expanded its value proposition by launching customised living spaces for working professionals.

Starting with a combined 10,000 beds capacity across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore, this would be a separate business designed around the lifestyle needs of working professionals. “We would at the same time deepen our foothold in the student housing business in new and existing markets,” said Anindya Dutta, Managing Director and Co-founder, Stanza Living.

The company plans to add three more cities in this line (living spaces for working professionals) by the next quarter.

The shared living sector in India is largely fragmented and unorganised, Dutta said and added that the company had conceptualised and reimagined this experience with its tech-enabled living and accommodation solution, designed to suit the needs of new-age migrant consumers.

Stanza Living has committed an investment of ₹150 crore in this category.

Sandeep Dalmia, Managing Director and Co-founder, Stanza Living voiced excitement about the foray into living spaces for working professionals, stating that this would help combat the unaddressed crisis faced by working professionals.

The company is exploring preferred residence-partner engagement with over 15 companies.