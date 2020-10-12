Stay at home orders due to Covid reduced noise exposure significantly: Study

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
According to a study carried out by researchers at the University of Michigan, people are getting less exposed to environmental noise pollution after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The researchers analysed the data from the Apple Hearing Study and looked at noise exposure data from volunteer Apple Watch users in Florida, New York, California, and Texas.
The researchers examined more than half-a-million daily noise levels measured before and during the pandemic.
They found that daily average sound levels dipped approximately three decibels after the administration put in place lockdown and social distancing measures by issuing stay-at-home orders in March and April, compared to January and February.
Rick Neitzel, associate professor of environmental health sciences at U-M's School of Public Health, said in an official statement: “That is a huge reduction in terms of exposure and it could have a great effect on people’s overall health outcomes over time.”
“The analysis demonstrates the utility of everyday use of digital devices in evaluating daily behaviours and exposures,” he added.
According to the researchers, earlier, the largest drop in environmental sound exposure was witnessed during the weekends, where nearly 100 per cent of participants reduced their time spent above the 75 dBA threshold (a sound level roughly as loud as an alarm clock) between Friday and Sunday.
However, after the lockdowns due to Covid-19, people stopped physically going to work, and then the pattern became more opaque. People’s daily routines were disrupted and there was no longer any difference between the traditional five working days versus the weekend, Neitzel explained.
Also read: Finally, green fireworks ready for market this Diwali
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 cross crucial barriers, strengthening the positive momentum
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...