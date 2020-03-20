News

Stop international flights to West Bengal: Mamata tells PM Modi

PTI Kolkata | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop all international flights to the State.

Banerjee, while talking to reporters after a video-conference with Modi and other Chief Ministers, also said that she has requested the Centre to come up with a relief package for the unorganised sector, which is currently suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have asked them to stop all international flights to Bengal. Bengal shares border with three countries...More than 1 lakh brothers and sisters recently returned from abroad. International flights are still coming to the city,” she said following the meeting.

Banerjee also said she sought permission for private operators to conduct medical tests. She iterated that requests have been made to the Centre for necessary medical kits.

