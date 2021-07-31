Strict curbs needed in districts with high positivity rate: Health Secretary

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in 10 States, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These States have been continuously reporting an increase in either the daily new cases or in the positivity rate.
It is to be noted that more than 80 per cent of the active cases in these States are reported to be in home isolation. Bhushan emphasised the need to effectively and strictly monitor these cases in order to control infection. He reiterated that all districts reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the last few weeks need to consider strict restrictions on movement of people, crowding or mingling of people in order to control the spread, according to an official release.
The Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Balram Bhragava, warned against any complacency as about 40,000 cases are still being reported on a daily basis over the last few weeks. He underscored the fact that 46 districts are reporting a positivity rate of over 10 per cent positivity while another 53 have between 5 and 10 per cent. He urged the States to ramp up testing and to conduct their own sero-surveys to generate district-wise disease prevalence data.
Bhargava advised the States to ramp up vaccination in the 60+ and 45-60 age categories as evidence shows that nearly 80 per cent of the mortality is from these vulnerable age-groups.
Regarding enforcement measures, he advised the State authorities to clampdown on all non-essential travel and to discourage large gatherings.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Based on reported EPS of ₹8.7 in FY21, the valuation is at 54 times earnings, at the higher end of IPO price
Funds managed by UTI, SBI and Nippon offer time-tested performance
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...