UniScholars, an integrated study-abroad platform, has expanded its operations by setting up an office in Hyderabad.
The company, which has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, said it would assist students from Hyderabad to pursue their education abroad.
It will help students in preparing for tests and counselling, applying for visas, accessing educational loans, and finding accommodation.
“South is a key market for us, and we intend to grow our presence in this region,” Amit Singh, Founder of UniScholars, said in a statement on Friday.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.