UniScholars, an integrated study-abroad platform, has expanded its operations by setting up an office in Hyderabad.

The company, which has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, said it would assist students from Hyderabad to pursue their education abroad.

It will help students in preparing for tests and counselling, applying for visas, accessing educational loans, and finding accommodation.

“South is a key market for us, and we intend to grow our presence in this region,” Amit Singh, Founder of UniScholars, said in a statement on Friday.

