Survey finds masks to be an effective mode to control Covid spread

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
A survey conducted by Manipal College of Health Professionals (MCHP), under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has found that wearing a mask is an effective measure to control the spread of Covid-19 with 90 per cent of participants agreeing to it. However, a major chunk of participants also found it uncomfortable.
Speaking at the virtual symposium on ‘Covid-19 and rehabilitation’, jointly organised by MAHE and McGill School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, Vaishali K, Professor and Head of the Department of Physiotherapy, MCHP, said that 90 per cent of the participants in MCHP’s survey agreed that wearing a mask is an effective measure to control the spread of Covid-19, and two-third of them overwhelmed by the impact of wearing it.
Replying to the query of one of the international participants on the reasons for this, she said the strict measures by the government to wear masks helped in this matter. The government made it compulsory to wear masks and imposed fines on those violating it. Apart from this, the government had taken various measures to create awareness on the need to wear masks and to maintain social distancing to control the spread of Covid-19.
However, Vaishali said, almost two-third of the respondents found wearing a mask as uncomfortable. A majority of the respondents felt that wearing masks is suffocating, due to which they feel they need to inhale air more than the normal through mouth and the nostril.
ALSO READ: Non-pharma interventions significantly curb spread of Covid-19: Study
On the impact of wearing masks, she said nearly 49 per cent of the respondents felt tired and drained easily while climbing, jogging, and during strenuous exercises, and 69 per cent felt they had to breath harder.
Almost 66 per cent of the respondents felt perspiration around their mouth during activities, and 42 per cent felt dehydrated from longer duration of mask wearing. Around 38 per cent of the respondents in the survey felt pounding of heart with minimal activity.
She said that 52 per cent of the respondents felt itchiness around nose and mouth irrespective of the mask used, and 61 per cent felt their muffled voice made them to shout and exhaust while wearing the mask.
She suggested that there is a need to explore ways to improve mask designing in a way that can allow purified air to enter into the mask filtering away the bacterial and viral particles.
“As we learn to live with this crisis, we can also develop better masks and improvise lifestyle changes that can boost our immunity and create an in-built self-healing capacity that makes us stronger from within,” she said.
As many as 1,179 participants responded to the survey questionnaire, and 70 per cent of them were women, she said.
ALSO READ: Covid-19 cough clouds determine viral load in closed spaces: Study
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...